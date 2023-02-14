Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $234.41 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $234.41 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

