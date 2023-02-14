Beta Finance Reaches Market Cap of $59.00 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.00 million and $3.07 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00429199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,175.19 or 0.28430942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset."

