Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 521 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.2% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 271,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 20,847 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 140,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 155,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,276,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,115,000 after purchasing an additional 146,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 10,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $75.70. 2,292,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,635,206. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,672 shares of company stock worth $421,913 and have sold 43,709 shares worth $3,734,841. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.