Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $10,868,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.46. 1,544,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,608. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.61 and a 200-day moving average of $394.80.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

