Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,006,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,586,000 after buying an additional 71,023 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 797,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.45. 26,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,441. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.33. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $99.35.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.