Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHF traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,709. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.