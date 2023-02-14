Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,470 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

