Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading 9.3% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 199,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,695,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$282.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.33.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bitfarms

In other news, Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$768,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,698,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,145,891.28.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.