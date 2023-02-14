Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 49,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 152,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 80,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

