Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

BLKB stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

