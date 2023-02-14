BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$139.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.20 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Down 0.7 %

BlackLine stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 870,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,369. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BlackLine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,512 shares of company stock worth $219,722 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in BlackLine by 662.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

