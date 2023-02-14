BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $137-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.20 million. BlackLine also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.89-0.94 EPS.

BlackLine Trading Down 0.7 %

BlackLine stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 870,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,733. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.82.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,512 shares of company stock worth $219,722. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

