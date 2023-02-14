BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 45.7% in January

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 101,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 79,224 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 67,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 90,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 36.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. 63,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

