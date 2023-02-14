BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 111,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

