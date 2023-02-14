BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BGT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 111,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.55.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)
