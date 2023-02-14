BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Purchased by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 105.8% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,125,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 578,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Income Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. 8,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,875. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

