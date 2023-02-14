Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAQ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 14.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BMAQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

