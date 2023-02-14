Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -322.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,322 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $31,838,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $30,113,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

