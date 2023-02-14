Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) fell 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 281,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 66,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bluestone Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bluestone Resources ( CVE:BSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

