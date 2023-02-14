Boeing (LON:BOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $221.29

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221.29 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 220.80 ($2.68), with a volume of 3532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.93 ($2.60).

Boeing Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.64.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

