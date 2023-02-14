Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Bonso Electronics International Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BNSO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 2,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. Bonso Electronics International has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $12.09.
Bonso Electronics International Company Profile
