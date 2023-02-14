BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.20

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 1566897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($6.80) to GBX 540 ($6.55) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 650 ($7.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 535 ($6.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.19.

BP Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.3966 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BP by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 484,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

