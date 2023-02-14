BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 1,000 Price Target at Barclays

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,000 ($12.14) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 468.18% from the stock’s current price.

BP.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.68) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.38) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 535 ($6.49) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 500 ($6.07) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.66) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of LON BP.B remained flat at GBX 176 ($2.14) during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187 ($2.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The stock has a market cap of £35.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.12.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.