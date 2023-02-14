Bradley R. Gabosch Sells 2,700 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $358.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,379. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after acquiring an additional 220,879 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

