Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 274,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bragg Gaming Group from C$15.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

About Bragg Gaming Group

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

