BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,234 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.04. 2,658,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.98. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $130.52 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

