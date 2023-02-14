BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 164,101 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,153,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,101 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $54,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,101,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,789,000 after acquiring an additional 111,309 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 128.4% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,303. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

