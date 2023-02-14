BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 30,383 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,383 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AbbVie by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.46. The company had a trading volume of 925,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $269.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

