Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.0% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,286,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,360,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $594.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

