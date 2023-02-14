Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Target Price at $137.13

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

