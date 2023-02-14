Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Target Price at $66.30

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

