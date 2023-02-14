Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Target Price at $66.30

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.30.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.
Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.4 %
BRO stock opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.
About Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.
