Brokerages Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $108.11

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Endava Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Endava stock opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average of $83.77. Endava has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Endava by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $6,579,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 133,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

