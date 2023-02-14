Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT at $127.67

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $131.72.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

