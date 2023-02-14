Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) PT at $52.71

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

