Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.82

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 1726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.
Brother Industries Stock Down 2.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.74.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
