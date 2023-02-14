Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a market cap of $194.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

