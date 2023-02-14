Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,949 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $202.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

