Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $225.00 at Bank of America

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

CDNS stock opened at $185.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day moving average is $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $5,475,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,919,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

