Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.27 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.62.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.82. 614,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,546. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $196.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

