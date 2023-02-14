Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 318,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,045. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $77.44.
In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
