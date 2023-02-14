Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.91.

TELUS Price Performance

T stock opened at C$27.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. TELUS has a one year low of C$25.94 and a one year high of C$34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.40.

TELUS Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at TELUS

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

In other news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 401,598 shares in the company, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

