CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,894,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CannaPharmaRX Price Performance

Shares of CannaPharmaRX stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. CannaPharmaRX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.