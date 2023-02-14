Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

CANO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Cano Health Stock Down 3.8 %

CANO stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

