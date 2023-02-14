Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Rogers worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rogers Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

ROG traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $150.08. 19,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,646. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

