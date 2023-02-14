Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,500 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 73.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of SHAP remained flat at $10.34 on Tuesday. 123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.46.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.