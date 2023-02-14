Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 256,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 2.3 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,300. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

