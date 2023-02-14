Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001753 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.48 billion and approximately $458.24 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.99 or 0.07017882 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00081376 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00029435 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00060613 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000392 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010115 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00024966 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001707 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,467,426,506 coins and its circulating supply is 34,634,398,635 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
