Carole Ho Sells 818 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Carole Ho sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $24,376.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, February 13th, Carole Ho sold 2,548 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $76,694.80.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $46,968.48.

On Monday, January 9th, Carole Ho sold 1,459 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $41,552.32.

On Friday, January 6th, Carole Ho sold 1,451 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $41,600.17.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.