CashBackPro Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,943.40 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $76.44 million and $14,943.40 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00004616 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.06018972 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13,896.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

