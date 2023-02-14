Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Reaches $393.88 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $393.88 million and $9.71 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,500,672,691 coins and its circulating supply is 10,748,077,285 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,499,494,950 with 10,746,976,615 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03685458 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $8,683,443.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

