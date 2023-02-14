CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $91.87 million and $6.14 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.1099081 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,203,578.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars.

